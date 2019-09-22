Tonight is TV's most important night (the Oscars of television, if you will) and Latinxers were repping la cultura at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Most notably, Dominica American actor Jharrel Jermone won for Best Actor in a Movie or Limited Series, one of the most coveted awards of the night.

Jharrel Jerome took home an award for his role in When They See Us

Jharrel is one of the most standout characters in the emotional and heartbreaking series directed by Ava DuVernay. Jharrel went up against fellow Latinxer Benicio Del Toro, who was nominated for his role in Escape at Dannemora.

During his speech, Jharrel not only thanked those who have supported his dream of being an actor, but he also shared where'd he be had he not won. "I feel like I should be somewhere in the Bronx relaxing, but am right now in front of some many people who have inspired me," shared the actor during his emotional speech.

Jharrell protrayed Korey Wise, one of the five young men who where charged in the Central Park jogger case, which the series When They See Us is based on

The actor found himself feeling very emotional from having won the award, which was clear from the touching speech he gave on stage in a mixture of English and Spanish. He also went on to take his family (his mother was his date for the night), everyone at Netflix and Ava DuVernay (who directed and created the show). He also gave a shout out to the Exonerated Five, who were in attedance as well.

Along with Jharrel, there were two additional Latinxers in the audience hoping to hear their names said within their respective categories. Colombian actor John Leguizamo was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role in When They See Us.

Benicio Del Toro was nominated for the first time for the same award as Jharrel

Benicio Del Toro was there tonight celebrating his first Emmy nomination for his role in Escape at Dannemora, although he did not win. The Puerto Rican actor, known for his big budget movie roles, made the crossover to the small screen with this role.