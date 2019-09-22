It’s “Storytime with Salma” again! Over the weekend the Eternals actress shared another personal, and no less cheeky, story about herself from her younger years growing up in Mexico. While on The Graham Norton show with fellow friend and actor Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek went into detail about why she felt very insecure growing up. She discussed how she was a late bloomer when it came to the development of her ‘lady lumps’ as a teenager and how she was the last one of all her friends to develop. When asked about being insecure, the actress said “Yes, because I was the youngest in my class, and all the girls started getting them (referencing her lady lumps) and I wasn’t getting anything.”

The Frida actress continued sharing how on a family trip, she and her family stopped at a church. “We went on a road trip with my parents and went to a church that had a saint that was said to do a lot of miracles,” she shares. As they were walking back to the car, she tells her family that she had forgotten something and that she needed to go back. “I went back in the church, put my hands in the holy water and I say ‘Please Jesus, give me some boobs’ (as she places her hands on her chest).”

Salma also spoke to how she was teased by everyone growing up because she wasn’t developing at the same rate

This isn’t the only cheeky story that The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress has shared recently. Some weeks earlier she shared all the details about her first kiss when she was 15-years-old and some of the adorable cringeworthy advice that she received from her friends at the time. Salma also stated that she used honey when she going to sleep in an attempt to sweeten her lips for the kiss, but that all she got were ant bites and a burnt mouth.