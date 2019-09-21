Emmy’s 2019: See the complete list of winners

TV’s most sought after night has finally arrived! The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place at the at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will honor some to the year’s best programming from Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag to the BBC’s Killing Eve to Netflix’s When They See Us (based on the true story of the Exonerated Five).

Tonight will be a night to remember as nominee newcomers like Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Billy Porter (Pose) and Jharell Jerome (When They See Us) anxiously await to hear if they won. The hit series Game Of Thrones wrapped its final season this year, and regardless of the ‘spirited’ fan reactions, came away with a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations (beating out NYPD Blue with its 27 nominations in 1994).

Dominican American actor, Jharell Jerome, along with Latinx actor John Leguizamo, were one of a few Latinxers nominated for tonight’s awards

More: Latinx actresses who deserved Emmy nominations

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel