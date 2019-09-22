Eva Longoria takes José Bastón on star-studded date to drug prevention gala

Between busy work schedules and raising their one-year-old son, it’s rare to see Eva Longoria and José Pepe Bastón step out for a date night. However, the Latinx power couple always finds time for each other, especially when there’s a good cause involved. On the night of Saturday, September 21, Eva and José secured a babysitter for little Santiago, got all dolled up and stepped out in Beverly Hills for the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention’s 2019 Summer Spectacular - and woah, were they a spectacle!

Eva Longoria donned a unique little black dress for a drug prevention gala

The 44-year-old actress and her 51-year-old businessman spared no glamour for the invite-only gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Eva donned a sleeveless little black asymmetrical dress, which was an amalgamation of various styles. Tied together by the dark hue, the frock featured a galaxy-like beading and sheer mini slit on her right side. The Grand Hotel producer literally let her hair down, her auburn tresses glistening under the camera flashes.

Hostess with the mostess Eva took to the stage to guide guests through the fundraiser

Accessories-wise, Eva kept things simple. She wore a pair of diamond studs, a gold necklace - which is most likely her beloved charm that reads “Santiago" - and a high pair of black spaghetti strap heels. She smartly brought along a fitted black suit jacket for the air-conditioned venue. Her husband had his own suit jacket of course, sporting a summery light gray and blue look.

Eva caught up with fellow star attendee Nicole Scherzinger

José got to sit back and watch his wife shine as she took to the stage and played host of the glittering affair. Her duties included honoring Will Arnett with the evening’s “Spirit of Sobriety Award.” Other star attendees were Nicole Scherzinger, who looked stunning in a sparkling Celia Kritharioti FW19 couture dress. Nicole and Eva made for a dazzling duo as they caught up and posed next to each other.