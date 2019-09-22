Pedro Capo on finding the 'Queen of Song' with his latest reality TV series

The search is on for the next 'Queen of Song.' La Reina de la Canción is making it’s return to Univision—after a two year absence – and it’s promising to be bigger than ever. Puerto Rican superstar Pedro Capo will serve as the series’ co-host and artistic director, as he lends his expertise to 40 women who are on the road to becoming the next Latina superstar.

Pedro spoke exclusively to HOLA! USA about his role on the reality competition series, working alongside Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Jose Favela and Olga Tañón and what it takes to become the 'Queen of Song.' Watch our exclusive interview below and tune in to La Reina de la Canción on Univision Sunday, September 22 at 8pm.

Loading the player...

More: A-Rod and daughter Natasha show off their singing talents in new video