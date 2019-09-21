A-Rod and daughter Natasha show off their singing talents in new video

Alex Rodriguez is a man of many of talents — he is a three-time MVP, 14-time All Star and a World Series Champ. Now he, with the help of his daughter Natasha (aka Tashi), 14, can add singing to that long list of talents and accomplishments. On September 20, the former New York Yankees player was riding around in his two-seat sports car with his daughter jamming out to songs from Beyoncé’s hubby, rapper and business mogul, Jay-Z. The father-daughter duo can be seen singing along to Jay Z’s anthem for the Big Apple Empire State of Mind featuring Fallin’ songsstress Alicia Keys.

The Fox Sports commentator and analyst captioned this sweet moment with his daughter “How we do carpool karaoke #tashi #singitgirl What are you guys doing this weekend?” Clearly making reference to the famous James Corden segment Carpool Karaoke where The Late Late Show host drives around with notable singers singing some of their greatest hits.

A-Rod co-parents daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Recently the Shark Tank investor has been ever the supportive fiancé as his boo, the incomparable Jennifer Lopez, has been promoting her latest project Hustlers. In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for her Sirius XM show, the El Anillo singer shared that she was open to the possibility of having more children in the future with Alex. Upon hearing her response, he joked “Interesting, that's a lot to unpack."