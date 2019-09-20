Marc Anthony andJennifer Lopez set the standard for co-parenting goals and have maintained a warm and friendly relationship for the benefit of their twins Max and Emme. Together with their respective partners, both singers have created a solid gang who are Max and Emme’s number one fans and of course, we have the proof! Marc Anthony along with his Italian model girlfriend Rafaella Modugno joined JLo and Alex Rodriguez at a sports events organized by the twin’s school. Holding hands and smiling, the Valió la Pena singer greeted Jennifer and cheered 11-year-old Emme who was competing in a race.

©Grosby Group Marc, Jennifer and Raffaella during the sports event

Although the Puerto Rican star and his beautiful girlfriend have been dating since 2017, there are not many public pictures of both couples together, so it was great to see they all have, indeed, a beautiful relationship while enjoying a sunny day full of sports activities.

Marc and Rafaella chose casual attire for the occasion, white T-shirt, black jacket and jeans for him, and a grey top and ripped denim trousers for her, showing the amazing figure that earned her the title of Miss Curvy Italia in 2011.

©Grosby Group Very causal and also holding hands, Jennifer and Alex showed up to support Emme

The couple sparked rumours of romance in 2017 when Marc shared a picture of both of them on social media in Memorial Day. She also reportedly confirmed the relationship to Italian magazine Oggi, saying that they were “getting to know each other.” Since then, we have seen the couple together in several images on social media, and even pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Rafaella together two years ago celebrating Marc’s 49th birthday.

©Grosby Group All for the kids! Emme was competing and Jennifer and Marc had to be there!

Jennifer also wore denim, in her case dungarees, with white tennis and her signature hoop earrings. Marc and his ex-wife greeted each other very warmly showing again, how great they get along. Harmony between these four is a fact, especially after Alex Rodriguez’s comments on his future wedding to the Bronx diva. In an recent interview, the ex-baseball player said he would invite ex-partners to the wedding, adding, “the more, the merrier,” and after seeing these lovely images, we completely understand why!

