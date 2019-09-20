Sofia Vergara got a jumpstart on Halloween with the perfect royal-inspired costume

Sofia Vergara took a page out of one of our favorite Queen…err we mean animated Queen’s stylebook. The 47-year-old actress was spotted dressed as Frozen’s Queen Elsa on the set of Modern Family. The Colombian beauty sported the Disney character’s blue and white dress, while rocking a braided Elsa wig. Sofia was in costume filming for her ABC comedy show’s upcoming Halloween episode.

Sofia Vergara dressed up as Disney's Queen Elsa on the set of Modern Family

The TV star’s onscreen son Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny, channeled Sigmund Freud wearing a suit, glasses, and white hair on set. Rico was seen chatting with actor Ed O’Neill, who was not dressed in costume. Sofia reportedly ended up dancing on stage in her get-up with a group of drag queens.

More: Can you guess the only Latina on the highest-paid actress list?

After ten years, the 11th and final season of Modern Family will air Wednesday, September 25. The cast gathered for their final table read back in July. At the time, Sofia shared a photo with her costars, writing, “We r back for the last season!!🎉 first table read of season 11!!! I ❤️U My Modern Family!!!😭.”

Sofia's popular ABC comedy series returns for its final season Sept. 25

Sofia opened up to HOLA! USA back in 2017 about her role on the hit series, while addressing those who criticized her Latina character as playing into a stereotype. “What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she said. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latina women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes. I’m like that too: a voluptuous, intense, happy woman, who wants to get involved in everything with her partner to help.”

MORE: You'll never believe who Sofia Vergara was crushing on when she was a teenager

She added, “It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria. I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

Watch the final season of Modern Family Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.