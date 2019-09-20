The Nanny named Cardi? Fran Drescher and Cardi B’s team are one step further to making a reboot of the hit tv show The Nanny. The 61-year-old '90s icon told Entertainment Tonight this week that she has been making moves to bring the 26-year-old rapper on board as a modern day Fran Fine. "That was just kind of laying out groundwork," Fran said about their meeting. "I do think she's great, and she would be kinda like my top choice, if she's disciplined to do this show every week.

Could Cardi B be the next Nanny?

"It can be a grind," Fran continued, "but she's got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you're on hiatus."

Talk of the naturally-comedic Cardi B stepping into the Flushing character’s stylish shoes first began last October, when Fran told Extra that she wanted to make an updated version of the CBS sitcom with the Hustlers star. However, back in April, the actress told excited fans that she had not made any headway with the I Like It performer.

Fran Drescher in a 1993 publicity shot for The Nanny

As far as we can tell, Cardi is down to be the lady in red when everybody else is wearing tan. At least from how she's referenced the show on her social media accounts. Fran has noted this as well, but said the two have yet to personally speak about the venture.

If it doesn’t work out with Cardi, don’t count on seeing Fran Drescher reprise the role. "We would have to write it for somebody else, which I would be excited to do actually," she told ET. "I could play Sylvia, the mom. And John Leguizamo could play [Fran’s dad], Morty. So, you know, we'll see. There's a lot of opportunities to do something fantastic with it and bring it right into the 21st century.”