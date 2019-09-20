Becky G recalls being homeless with her family and how it affected her

Since winning a Radio Disney's Next Big Thing award in 2014, Becky G continues to rise to the top of Latinx pop music. The 22-year-old singer has captivated the hearts (and ears) of many with hit singles like Sin Pijama and La Respuesta, but we all know this is only the beginning. Recently, the Mexican American beauty revealed her, and her parents and brothers experienced extreme poverty in which they were left without a home. However, Becky who was HOLA! USA’s September 2019 cover star doesn’t think of those times as deplorable and is rather thankful.

VIEW GALLERY

Becky G opened up about her childhood and the tough times in which she and her family were homeless

“I think there are a lot of things in life that can show you several lessons and even though I’m only 22, I’ve lived many things in my life and yes, I think that has influenced me a lot as a persona, a human, an artist,” she told Telemundo before adding,“I feel very blessed for those hard times because now I can value things more [for what they are].”

MORE: Becky G teams up with Global Citizen to campaign for women around the world

Moving onto happier times, when asked about the first thing she purchased after receiving her first major paycheck, the Dollar singer replied, “Food! Always food!” But regardless of the $$$ and riches that comes with fame, the Latina artist is still a kind and humble soul.

VIEW GALLERY

The Mexican-American artist continues to be a kind soul with her will to support women-owned businesses

In early September, Becky teamed up with Global Citizen and visited Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca to visit a group of indigenous women who are making strive with the Vida Nueva Collective and for all women-owned businesses in the community. Speaking to HOLA! USA, Leticia Pfeffer, Director of Global Policy and Government Affairs at Global Citizen said, “Becky G is a passionate champion on women’s economic empowerment who has teamed up with Global Citizen to advocate for a world where #SheIsEqual."

MORE: HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video

There's no doubt Becky is well on her way to becoming even bigger, and we can't wait to see what upcoming projects she has in store.