Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo kicks off wedding celebration in Rome—all the details!

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess’ lavish wedding celebration officially kicked off on Thursday evening. The couple hosted a pre-wedding dinner in Rome, where they were joined by a number of famous guests. Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, as well as Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando bloom were spotted enjoying themselves at the al-fresco event, which appeared to have a black and white dress code. Women were seen arriving to Pierluigi's in black dresses, while male attendees wore white button-down shirts. Noticeably absent from the festivities were two of the wedding’s most high profile guests, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Karlie Kloss arrived to the dinner with husband Joshua Kushner

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly arrived in Rome on Thursday, September 19, without their four-month-old son Archie Harrison for Misha’s nuptials. Meghan’s friendship with the fashion designer dates back to her pre-Duchess days.

Misha and the oil tycoon’s wedding will take place at sunset on Friday, September 20, at the 17th century Villa Aurelia. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are tipped to be attending. The ceremony will be followed by a gala dinner and a dance. HOLA! Spain reports that the dress code for the evening requires that women should wear full-length dresses, while men should dress in tuxedos.

Engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen engaging in PDA at the pre-wedding celebration

The bride and groom will keep the celebrations going into the weekend with various activities planned for guests on Saturday. The wedding party will explore Rome with organized tours and enjoy lunch together, before gathering for a dinner held at the Cinecittà film studios. The theme of the night will be “la Dolce Vita” with a “dazzling” dress code.

Meghan and Harry’s possible attendance at the extravagant wedding comes days ahead of their royal tour of Africa. The couple will embark on their first tour as a family with son Archie. The tour kicks off Monday, September 23, in Cape Town and will wrap October 2 in Johannesburg.