It’s a busy time for Shakira! A matter of days after the Barranquilla beauty announced the launch of her new perfume Sweet Dreams, it’s time to film some material for her upcoming concert movie Shakira en concierto: El Dorado World Tour, an exciting production that will be released worldwide on November, 13. The Hips don’t Lie singer shared some images of the new look she has chosen for her current project. Gone are her signature curls, instead, Shakira is rocking long, super straight blonde hair.

©@shakira “Shoot day,” wrote Shakira in the post with her surprising new image for her upcoming film

The songstress’ new appearance was received by her fans with excitement, in less than 24 hours, her post received almost a million likes and more than 6,000 comments. While some missed her curly hair, most of them approved: “Something big is going to happen if you have decided to straighten your hair!,” said one of Shakira’s fans, “New look! You look so beautiful with straight hair! But you look beautiful always! " Said another one.

Not only has the new hairdo received positive comments, most of the singer’s followers also noticed how the 42-year-old looks as young as in her 20s: “You look like good wine, getting better with the years!”Another said: “With that appearance, she looks like a teenager.”

©Getty Images Some days ago in New York, she surprised her fans with an elegant, softer hair style

Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend is a style chameleon who isn’t afraid to change her appearance. Blonde, brunette or red-haired, she always looks stunning. At a recent event in New York with Gerard to celebrate the deal his company Kosmos has reached with Sony Music Latin Iberia for the New Copa Davis Tournament, Shakira showed off slightly lighter, caramel-toned straight hair with volume and soft waves. Whatever the style, she masters it!

