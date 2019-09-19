Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santi looks all grown up in new photo

They don’t stay little for long! Eva Longoria shared a picture of her little boy Santiago Bastón and he’s all grown up. “Working Mamá #directormode,” she wrote next to the photo of her and her precious one-year-old boy from the set. Eva, 44, and Santi have a mother-son twinning moment in coordinating attire. Santi looks adorable in a fatigue green top and jeans. The Grand Hotel actress wears fatigue pants and a black top.

Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santi looks all grown up on set

Santi, who celebrated his milestone birthday in June, is all grown up as he smiles in his mom’s arms. Eva has been encouraging her little man to follow in her footsteps. Earlier this month, the Desperate Housewives alum shared a picture of her baby boy in his little director’s chair from the same Netflix set. “Starting him early #futuredirector,” she wrote.

RELATED: Eva Longoria's son is the hardest working baby in show business

Eva and José’s little boy isn’t just taking a seat on set. This summer, Santi has already showed off his sophisticated palate (those tortillas didn’t stand a chance) and has reached an important milestone: walking!

There hasn’t been a moment so far that Eva has missed. Since welcoming her little boy, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress has been candid about being a working mom. In August, the actress sent a special shout out to the reporters who accommodated her during a press run.

The proud mommy welcomed her little boy in June 2018

“Press interviews while being a mommy…#WorkingMama,” she captioned the photo of her and Santi sitting on the floor across from a reporter. “Shout out to all the working mama’s who manage to do it all. It’s hard. Hats off to you.”

RELATED: Eva Longoria's baby boy looks just like his big sister!

In August, the multi-hyphenate spoke about returning to work as a full-time mom. “Going back to work was hard,” she told Parade magazine. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. You just do it and get it done.”