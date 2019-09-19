Sebastian Yatra has been stealing the hearts of fans for several years now. The Colombian sensation who rose to fame with El Psicologo in 2013 has continued to make hits and recently crossed over to the English market after collaborating with the Jonas Brothers, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee for the hit song Runaway.

Sebastian’s music is usually a blend of urban upbeat and romantic serenades, but it is the star’s personality and dance moves (or lack thereof) that has also helped him achieve international fame. The star and his manager, Roberto Andrade Dirak (or “Robert” as the Yatra fans know him) are constantly playing pranks on each other, “fighting,” or taking followers behind-the-scenes on some of the most exclusive music events like the Latin Billboards.

Besides musical performances, collaborations, tours and hit songs, Sebastian also finds time to do other things he loves. In 2018 Sebastian and his team traveled to the World Cup in support of his father's beloved Colombian soccer team. In 2017, he appeared as a guest artist on Guerra de Idolos and in 2018 participated in La Reina del Flow. He also dubbed in Spanish the animated film Smallfoot. Besides all his work, the 24-year-old Miami-raised star has also mentored upcoming stars as a judge in La Voz: Kids.

Sebastian is now romantically linked with Martina “Tini” Stoessel, an Argentinean artist who broke into the industry after her titular role as Violetta in the Disney Channel hit show Violetta. In 2018, Sebastian and Tini collaborated on the song Cristina and since then, fans started begging for them to be together… a dream come true after several months of speculation from their followers.