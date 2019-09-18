Liam Payne confirms status with Mexican-American model Maya Henry

There’s a new Latina woman in Liam Payne’s life. The lucky girl, Mexican American heiress Maya Henry. Liam, 26, and Maya, 19, have recently been spotted out and about in New York City and London. Although the pair have yet to make things social media official, the Strip That Down singer confirmed their status and opened up about their relationship.

Liam confirmed his relationship with Mexican-American beauty Maya Henry

During an appearance on KISS Breakfast, Liam responded “I am, yeah,” when asked if he was dating. “I am very lucky. She’s really great. She’s awesome,” he added.

Liam also shared the difference between this relationship and his past loves. “She’s so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation,” he said. “It’s been quite nice going out.”

With Maya, the Familiar singer admitted that there is no reason to keep their relationship away from the cameras. “It’s kind of got to the point with my life, where I’m like ‘Screw this. It’s not worth my happiness.’”

Maya is a Mexican-American model and actress

He continued: “My life has been quite normal recently, which has been a break. It’s good. I’m enjoying myself right now.” Prior to his relationship with the Texas native, the former 1D star dated Cheryl from 2016 to 2018. The pair welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.

Maya rose to fame after her family threw her a huge 15th birthday bash. The model and her parents and brother then became the stars of the YouTube original series, Hangin’ With Los Henrys.

On top of her modeling gigs, which have seen her inside of Vogue Ukraine, Glamour and Elle Romania, Maya also starred alongside Dylan Sprouse in Carte Blanche. It’s reported that the young starlet wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and enter the world of law as a human rights or personal injury attorney.