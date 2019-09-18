Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together: 'Un Baldwinito más'

Months after suffering a miscarriage, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting a rainbow baby. The soon-to-be mom of five announced the joyous news on Wednesday, September 18, by sharing a video of her baby’s heartbeat. "It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛,” The Living Clearly Method author penned alongside the clip.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy,” she continued. "These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

Hilaria then requested that the media not send “paparazzi to follow” her, or “buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them.” She wrote, “I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛.” Alec posted the same video, writing, "Well, I am delighted to say, “Uno mas Baldwinito.” God is good."

After announcing her pregnancy, Hilaria, 35, delighted her followers by showing off her growing baby with a mirror selfie, which she captioned: "When you’ve had so many babies, 6 minutes pregnant = looking like 6 months pregnant 🤦🏻♀️🤰🏻🍉."

The news comes weeks after Alec revealed that he and his wife planned on having a fifth child together. “We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one,” he said in a clip for Kevin Nealon's web series Hiking with Kevin. “We’re gonna have a fifth baby.” Though the Hollywood star clarified at the time that his wife was not pregnant, yet. “It’s in the oven?” Kevin asked, to which Alec replied, “No. No, no, no. Not that I know of.”

The 30 Rock alum, who is also a dad to daughter Ireland from his first marriage, is about to become a father of six

Hilaria and the Saturday Night Live star, 61, are already parents to six-year-old daughter Carmen, and sons Romeo, 15 months, Leonardo, three, and Rafael, four. Alec is also a father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland. The yoga enthusiast suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

“When we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely—and this is scary, but so worth it. This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn’t stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly,” she wrote in April. “We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it’s short life. I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged."