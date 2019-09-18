Danish Royals share a glimpse of their private residence at Amalienborg Palace

Elegant glass chandeliers, soft-colored walls, velvety sofas and contemporary décor accessories live in perfect harmony in the Danish royal family’s official residence. Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary hosted a dinner for the Swedish royals, their good friends Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. Luckily for us, they shared pictures of the event on social media that allowed us to appreciate the timeless elegance and beautiful décor of the rooms.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik welcomed their guests, who started their three-day official visit on Monday 16, and had a lively chat in their living room before dinner. One of the images shows both couples chatting and smiling in the opulent place, with gold trims on doors and walls and very high ceilings.

The big squared coffee table in front of them is covered with hardback books and a contemporary and delicate glass vase that adds a modern touch in an otherwise classic environment.

In another picture of the lovely evening, the four royals pose together in front of a marble-topped table with a beautiful floral display in pink and purple tones.

Princess Mary chose a black floral printed dress that she had already worn in the past

Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a flattering animal print midi gown with black leather stilettos, and modern hoop earrings, whereas Princess Mary chose a simple but very smart black floral dress that she wore last year when she visited a pediatric hospital in Rome.

Frederik and his wife live with their four children, 13-year-old Prince Christian, 11-year-old Princess Isabella and eight-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine in the north-eastern part of Amalienborg Palace, which consists of four Rococo-style buildings around an octagonal courtyard. Even though Princess Mary and her family’s residence is private, there are other parts of the palace that can be visited - such as the Gala Hall and the Royal Representation Rooms.