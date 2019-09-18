The Wests have gone West! Kim Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse at her family’s gorgeous view in Wyoming on Tuesday, September 17. The 38-year-old reality queen and her husband Kanye West are making use of the sprawling ranch he recently purchased in the scenic state, taking in some late summer sunsets with their daughters North, six, and Chicago, 19 months, and three-year-old son Saint. “Wyoming nights,” Kim wrote alongside the sweet evening snap.

The photo captures the famous fivesome sitting at a picnic table in front of a magnificent mountain range. A campfire, which seems to be North West’s focus, is crackling nearby as the little family unit enjoys kabobs. Only four-month-old Psalm West is missing from the lovely portrait.

Three days prior, Kim treated the world to the first look at her family’s Wyoming trip with a more adventurous photo. As the beauty mogul supervised nearby - in a chic pair of purple athletic pants, nonetheless - cowgirl boot-clad North hugged her sibling Chicago as they sat atop a pinto horse. The mom-of- four simply wrote: “Wyoming.”

Fans are wondering if a full-time move to the bucking bronco state is in the family's future. Kim addressed this on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon just last week, saying she loves L.A. too much to make a permanent move right now. “I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming], but yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life," she said. "Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

Even still, Kim has also said that she sees their family moving to Wyoming sometime in the next decade. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” she said recently told Vogue Arabia. “In my mind, I’m already living in those 10 years.”