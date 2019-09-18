Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego star in Alicia Keys' beautiful new music video

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s love was turned into art, thanks to two very special musicians. The Latina powerhouse and her leading man starred in Alicia Keys and Miguel’s music video for their single, Show Me Love. The video, which was described as a “visual sonic experience,” features the couple in an empty art studio with splatters of black paint. Zoe, 42, and Marco, 40, do a dramatic series of dances, depicting the beautiful and challenging parts of love. “CHECK IT OUT!!! @aliciakeys Show Me Love,” song/video out now…everywhere!!! Thank you @aliciakeys for this beautifully moving opportunity – your vision is flawless,” the Avengers star wrote.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego star in Alicia Keys' Show Me Love music video

The Girl on Fire singer praised Zoe in return. “You’re so gorgeous!!! Kindred spirit. Thank you for your amazing energy and soul!!!.” The video also features Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. “So many different forms of LOVE,” the 32-year-old actor wrote. “Thank you for letting me help bring your vision to life. You’re an amazing soul.”

Alicia, 38, took to her social media to share the message and inspiration behind the video. "It’s HERE!!! “Show Me Love,” visual and song out now everywhere!! I’m dying for you to watch & feel it! The many experiences of love,” she wrote. “Self love, love with another, love from creating, spiritual love. The push, the pull, the struggle, the joy, the eventual peace. #Showmelove is a visual sonic expression of that. What part of the journey are you on?”

VIEW GALLERY The video also features Alicia, Miguel and Michael B. Jordan

This isn’t the first time Zoe (and her beautiful dancing) have starred in a music video. In 2017, the Avatar actress was featured in Sia’s Free Me video. In the visuals, the actress played an expectant mother to contracted HIV.

