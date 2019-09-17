When you think about celebrity power couples it’s almost impossible not to think of Shakira and Gerard Piqué. They both pack huge stadiums with their fans, the Colombian with her music hits, and the soccer player with his team Barcelona FC. Although they are super popular and megastars in their fields, it is very rare they openly talk to media about their private lives, this is why Shakira’s latest interview has pleased her gazillion followers. The Barranquilla singer opened up about her family daily routine, her relationship and her career during a revealing and tender chat.

©Getty Images A tender gesture from Piqué to his girl with NY city as a backdrop... Can it be more romantic?



“We have never been a traditional couple,” she told Viva Magazine when asked about household chores, “We don’t have a written deal to share the tasks or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can, we support each other and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”



She also talked about how their busy agendas might be a problem when trying to have a normal family life, especially having two small children, four-year-old Sasha and six-year-old Milán. “Sometimes it´s very hard when you can not see your sons for a month or even more. It is so hard. But we call each other via facetime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”

©3gerardpique A beautiful family picture of Shakira, Gerard and sons Sasha and Milán

Professionally, Shakira is in a fantastic place. Her latest album, El Dorado is a total hit. And it it couldn’t be any other way since the singer has a method to predict if a song will be a success: “Best case scenario, it’s my hips who predict if it will be a hit!,” she jokes, “but truth to be said, I usually focus on the dance, that’s the benchmark I use to check if something will musically work or not.”

Most likely she tested her method with Pies Descalzos, a song that has a special place in her heart. It’s the namesake of her foundation, whose goal is to create a school in her hometown Barranquilla. “I try to work with the authorities because education is so important for peace, stability and prosperity, I think that´s something we all agree on,” she concluded.