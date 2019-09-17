Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are owners of Austin soccer team

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are brining soccer to the great state of Texas! The actor and model shared the news with followers on social media. “[soccer ball emoji] is coming to #Austin!! Excited to share that we are one of the new team owners of the @austinfc!! Soccer is part of my DNA ... I was a volley growing up, but I still got some moves even with the high high hells!!!! Vamos Austin FC!!! Grow the legend!!” The announcement that the husband and wife duo will be part owners of the Austin FC team came with an equally as exciting photo.

In the pic, Camila, who wears a flowing white dress, kicks the ball over to her husband. Austin FC will be a professional all men’s soccer (or fútbol) organization based in the city. The team will be eligible to compete in Major League Soccer in 2021. The same year, a stadium will open in on McKalla Place in the team’s home city. It’s no surprise that the Beach Bum star is getting involved in sports in his home state. Camila and Matt are big supporters of soccer, as they showed during the 2018 World Cup. Matthew, 49, is one of the biggest supports of the Texas Longhorns.

Residents often see the Dallas Buyer Club star on the side of the field or in the stands rooting for the college team. At one point, the star even gave the team a pep talk. Last year, ahead of the start of the season, the father-of-three opened up about the importance of the team. “I don’t have many affiliations,” he said on the team social media. I got God, I got my family, I got America, I got Texas and I got the longhorns. It’s exciting times and it’s time to turn the page and I think the page is being turned, it’s time.” Matthew isn’t just busy with athletics.

The pair and their children are Texas residents and avid soccer fans

Earlier this month it was announced that the star is a professor at his alma mater, University of Texas Austin. What course is he teaching? The Script to Screen class. "We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," said Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt. "Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”