Selena Gomez will produce a Netflix series highlighting undocumented families

Selena Gomez has announced her next big project! The 27-year-old star took to her social media to share with her fans news that she's producing a new docuseries for Netflix titled Living Undocumented. The series will highlight stories from eight families that are facing the risk of deportation. The goal is to humanize the current immigration policy and introduce audiences to families who want to pursue the American dream.

Selena Gomez is producing a docuseries for Netflix

The artist took to her social media to announce the news. "I am so humbled to be a part of Netflix’s documentary series Living Undocumented. The immigration issue is more complex than one administration, one law or the story you hear about on the news," she explained in her caption alongside a clip of the trailer. "These are real people in your community, your neighbors, your friends – they are all part of the country we call home. I can’t wait for you guys to see this and hope it impacts you like it impacted me. Available globally October 2."

Selena will executive produce the series with her mom Mandy Teefy as well as Eli Holzman, Sean O'Grady, Aaron Saidman and Anna Chai. Aaron and Anna will be co-directing the docuseries. In a statement made to The Hollywood Reporter, Selena shared the reason why this project was so special to her. "I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word 'immigrant' has seemingly become a negative word," she shared. "My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories."

Living Undocumented will highlight stories from eight immigrant families

Aaron added that the series will humanize the immigration issue by showing real people and real stories. "Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time," he said. "But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect."