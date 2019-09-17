Britney Spears was feelin' lucky as she enjoyed a romantic sunset date night with her boyfriend Sam Asghari this week. The 37-year-old superstar flaunted their love in a sweet waterside photo on Monday, September 16. “Great evening with @samasghari,” she wrote along with a star emoji. It seems her 25-year-old personal trainer man agreed, as he posted the same picture with an even more adorable sentiment: “Can’t get any better than this.” The glossy act of love, shows that Britney definitely has Sam’s shoulder to lean on during what’s been a drama-filled time in her life.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for over two years

The Oops… I Did It Again hitmaker’s date night wear was simple: an LBD, pumps and sunglasses. Her man kept things casual in a tee, jeans, sneakers and beanie. The pair, who have been dating for over two years, were first linked after meeting on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video in 2016. Last year, Britney praised Sam writing: “Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”

Sam has no doubt comforted Britney during a rough family time, which included her dad Jamie Spears suffering a life-threatening colon rupture in November. Just as the mom-of-two was gearing up for a triumphant return to the Las Vegas strip with her show Domination, it was announced that she would be taking an indefinite break from work to support her father. Then in August, a source told PEOPLE that the pop star checked into a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”

Britney and Sam keep each other in shape

These days, much of the singer's wellness seems to be rooted in Sam, who is a fitness expert and helps her with exercise routines. He may have had a hand in Britney’s latest ab workout, which she shared with fans on September 17, the morning after their night out. “Skinny jeans here I come!!!” she wrote along with a video of her explaining that winter is coming so she needs to get back into her tight bottoms. For more on Britney's workout routine click here!