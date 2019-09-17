Victoria Beckham shares the crucial value she instills in Harper Seven

'IT' girl Victoria Beckham, ever-so-stylish wife of soccer superstar David Beckham, has shared the one value she makes sure to instill in eight-year-old daughter, Harper Seven. The former Spice Girls singer broke barriers back in the day when she joined the group of girls chasing the dream of musical fame, achieving huge international success along the way.

Today, the singer-turned-fashion-designer and mother of four (Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham) is empowering not only women worldwide to chase their dreams but also her own daughter, promoting female empowerment and drawing inspiration from the way she felt when she was bullied while growing up.

Victoria has continuously opened up about female empowerment, and even said that she challenges Harper to focus on personality over looks: “I always say to her, Harper it is not about who is the prettiest girl in the class, or who is the smartest girl in the class, it’s about who is the nicest girl in the class and who is the girl that works hard and is nice to others and supports others.”

Overall, the fashion designer believes we are all trying to do the same thing: become the best version of ourselves, so she does not quite understand why women put each other down instead of lifting each other up. The Spice Up Your Life singer even mentioned looking back at articles that have been written about herself and noticed some of her most shocking pieces were written by women, fueling her constant efforts to put a positive message into the world and fellow females.

She recently presented her latest fashion collection at London Fashion Week 2019 and had her entire family supporting her, as usual, on the front row.