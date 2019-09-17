Ally Brooke talks her exciting new year and dancing her way to America's heart

HOLA! USA wants to empower the Latinx community with narratives about the contributions that Latinos have made in the U.S. It is time to celebrate our Latinidad in all its glory. These are our stories; this is Latinx.

Ally Brooke is excited for the future! The 26-year-old singer is currently on the newest season of Dancing With the Stars, which premiered Monday, September 16, and she couldn't be more excited to have some new dance moves in her arsenal. "I'm ready to put those dance shoes on and hit the ballroom floor," she told HOLA! USA during the Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. But most of all, she's excited to have her parents cheer her on. "I'm definitely going to be watching with my parents. They flew in from Texas to see me, and I'm excited and terrified at the same time. But I'm more so just so ecstatic. What a fun opportunity to be a part of a show that I love so much."

Together with Pepsi and Publix, Ally took part in the “Always be Celebrating” football campaign to mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with two special performances of her songs Lips Don’t Lie and Low Key. Although the singer is known to break a dance move from her days with Fifth Harmony, Ally still says she's nervous for the dance competition. "I come from a dance background of course, but doing these types of dances are very different. You got to pay attention to all the details—the feet, the hands, the head positions sometimes and that's a lot," she explains. "I'm not coming in here thinking that I have this."

Ally Brooke is excited for her stint on Dancing with the Stars

Besides dancing her way to America's heart, Ally is also gearing up for a major project that's big for her culture. She's going to be singing the theme song for Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series The Casagrandes. "Honestly the eight-year-old me is totally just geeking out. If I would have told my younger self that all of this would be happening, she wouldn't have believed you," she shares, adding that she's excited to be part of a project that reflects her own Mexican-American heritage. "To be singing the theme song of a Mexican-American family is so incredible."