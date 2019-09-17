Camila Cabello gets personal in BTS look for 'Shameless'

Camila Cabello gave fans a look inside of the world of one of her most personal songs. The 22-year-old songstress took to her social media to share a clip from her studio sessions and video rehearsals for his new single Shameless. “Behind the scenes of shameless,” she wrote. “Making of the song and music vid ya feel me.” In the video, the Havana singer sits in the studio with producers as the song comes to life. “I feel like the chorus is so good,” she said. “I may sound crazy.”

Camila Cabello shared a BTS look of Shameless

In another moment, Camila could be heard getting excited about the track. “I feel like the chorus feels so huge.” Later calling it her “favorite.” Throughout the video, the Never Be the Same singer sits in the studio with her mom, sits inside the vocal booth and is even seen on her phone putting the touches on the lyrics to the song. Camila’s BTS looks didn’t stop there. The Cuban songstress shared a series of black and white photos and videos from rehearsals for the music video.

In one clip, the singer moves in slow motion as she dances with choreographers. One of the last photos had the fans talking the most and sending peach emojis her way. One person who liked her post was rumored beau Shawn Mendes. Camila released Shameless and Liar, the first two singles from her upcoming album Romance on September 5. In Shameless, which is a guitar-inspired ballad about a crush she can’t handle, she sings “I need you more than I want ya.”

The 22-year-old's single is from her upcoming album

After the release of the single (and it’s music video) Camila opened up about her new song. "I love Shameless because it's the way that I want to feel,” she said during a live session with fans. “It's just uninhibited, fearless, unabashedly being in love with somebody."