Salma Hayek had two big reasons to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day

Salma Hayek had double the reasons to celebrate on Mexico’s Independence Day, September 16. On Monday, the Mexican actress took to social media to share her excitement not only over patriotic reasons but career-wise, too. Next to a joyful boomerang where she appears waving a Mexican flag while standing next to a Catrina, the actress wrote, “I am having an extra happy Mexican Independence Day! I am celebrating the independence and that #Monarca ranked number 1 in Mexico out of all the shows on @Netflix this weekend!” Cue the applause!

Netflix's Monarca launched on the streaming service on September 13

The new drama which she produced with Netflix launched on September 13, and although we didn't party with Salma this weekend, we were definitely celebrating in spirit. Prior to the series premiere, the 53-year-old star appeared alongside the stars of the show for a presentation and red carpet event in Mexico City.

“We want to show the modern Mexico,” she explained during the presentation. “That Mexico showing a sophisticated corporate culture, politics, traditions… A city that is cosmopolitan, vibrant, interesting, culinary,” she added. As per usual, the brunette beauty dressed to the nines with a couple of covetable looks, both of which she shared with her fans and followers on social media.

Salma took to social media to share her excitement with fans and followers

There’s no question the Frida actress has been working non-stop with a series of upcoming films as well as other new and exciting projects – from The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to Like A Boss, both out in 2020, to of course being a wife to François Henri-Pinault and mother to her daughter Valentina Paloma, 11. Most recently Salma announced she will be working with former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington a.k.a Jon Snow. And even though their secret project is yet to be announced we can already picture it’s going to be a hit.

Surely Salma will have many more reasons to celebrate!