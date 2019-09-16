Demi Lovato is clearly in a great place right now. The singer and actress is continuing on her journey of learning to love her body – following up her unretouched bikini photo with an equally fabulous one. And the new snaps – mirror selfies which show her in a tiny leopard print bikini with lime green string straps – come hot on the heels of reports of a new romance with reality TV star Mike Johnson. After weeks of exchanging flirty messages on social media, the pair are said to have met for a secret date – which seems to have been a resounding success.

©@ddlovato The star shared this snap with the words: ‘No photoshop pls & thank u.’

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," a source tells E! news. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."

News of the date comes a week after the fledging couple connected after Demi posted the first unedited swimsuit snap, conquering her “biggest fear” and celebrating her cellulite. Mike gave the photo the thumbs up, commenting: "Look at me like that again... Love yaself," For her part, Demi responded with a kissing emoji.

©Getty Images After weeks of exchanging flirty messages, Demi and reality TV star Mike Johnson went on a date

The 27-year-old star made it clear she was a fan of Mike while watching him on the hit dating show, and when he was sent packing on the 1 July episode, she made it clear she'd love to date him. Minutes after Mike was eliminated from the show, he sent out a plea to followers asking for a little love help.

Addressing his "future wife", he wrote: "Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter... and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding?" Demi quickly responded, writing: "I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."