Priyanka Chopra wishes the 'light of her life' Nick Jonas a happy birthday

It doesn’t get any sweeter than Mrs. Jonas. Priyanka Chopra had a very special birthday message for her husband Nick Jonas. “The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last,” she wrote. “You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.” The Sky is Pink star’s message was accompanied by an equally as sweet video. In the clip, never-before-seen pictures of the couple, along with videos from the pair’s wedding and Sucker video shoot.

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet video dedication to her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka also shares videos of her leading man rocking the stage. The best part of the video is that it is set to the Jonas Brothers’ song I Believe, which was said to be written by Nick for his love. Nick, 27, took to his wife’s post to respond with a series of red heart emojis. Nick also got some extra special birthday love from his big brother and bandmate Joe Jonas. “Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. Keep making people smile. Here’s a few of my favorite photos.”

MORE: Nick Jonas reveals he loves when his wife Priyanka Chopra does this

Joe’s message lead with a picture of the duo dressed in traditional Indian clothing, and followed with a few more candid (and hilarious) pictures of the birthday boy. Kevin Jonas also penned a sweet message to his brother. “Happy birthday @nickjonas hope today is filled with so much love and awesomeness!!!!” Priyanka and the gang’s birthday messages comes after the actress hilariously upset the internet by getting her husband’s age wrong. Earlier this month, Pri congratulated her leading man on his Vila One tequila, but wrote the wrong age.

The actress gave the "light of her life" a special shout out on his 27th birthday

“So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone,” she wrote. Fans quickly pointed out that the Cool singer was 26 at the time of the post. Mr. Jonas had no problem with his wife’s mishap and reacted to the blunder. Nick shared a hilarious meme in response to all the backlash. "It’s his bday in 2 weeks,” one bubble read. “She doesn’t know his age,” another said. The pop star cleared up all confusion. “@priyankachopra definitely knows my birthday everyone.” Here’s to another year Mr. Jonas