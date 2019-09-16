Selena Gomez and Sofia Carson are teaming up for a special cause

Selena Gomez, Sofia Carson and Paulina Char are joining forces and ‘giving back.’ The three Latinx powerhouse stars, along with other prominent stars, will be joining the Giving Back Generation social awareness vodcast hosted by Raquelle Stevens, one of Selena’s bffs. The video podcast series sets out to have its guest open up and discuss important issues and lessons that young adults are facing today like feeling empowered within their communities, maintaining a positive mind set and paying it forward.

Sofia and Paulina participate in an episode focused on making Latina’s feel empowered, titled Empower Women. The two sisters discuss how they feel that female education is “paramount” in today’s society and how the two sisters work to help underprivileged girls everywhere.

The sisters work tirelessly to bring the importance of education for young girls to the forefront

Selena joins in on two episodes: the first episode The Value of Friendship and the last episode Be Kind. In the first episode of the series, she is joined by Courtney Lopez and Ashley Cook, and along with host Raquelle, they discuss their longtime friendship and how they have supported each other throughout their lives. In the last episode, Be Kind, Selena shares personal experiences and how she tries to give back in a positive way.

Selena shares insights on how the last few years of her life have impacted her future

The series was brought forth by the collaboration of producer Andrea Iervolino, producer/director Chiara Tilesi and host Raquelle because they wanted a way to reach out to young adults who are struggling with finding their place in the world and would like to make a positive impact. With the Giving Back Generation, they hope to address the different ways in which everyone can help within their communities through action and positive self-expression. The vodcast debuts exclusively on the social entertainment platform and app TaTaTu on September 23.