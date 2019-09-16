Alex Rodriguez's reaction to JLo saying she wants more kids is hilarious

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might be welcoming their own baby in the future! This week, JLo has been doing the press rounds for her flick Hustlers and during her SiriusXM interview with Hoda Kotb, the 50-year-old songstress revealed that she's open to having more children. Her fiancé A-Rod learned about this revelation the next day during his own interview, and his reaction was priceless.

Alex Rodriguez had a hilarious reaction when learning that JLo wants more kids

So first things first: Hoda point blank asked JLo whether she wanted more children and JLo point blank said, "Yeah." JLo and Alex have ablended family together with four kids—JLo's twins Emme and Max,11, are from her previous relationship with Marc Anthony and Alex's two girls Natasha, 14, and Elle, 11 are also from a previous relationship.

The day following the singer's interview, Alex had his own interview with Hoda and naturally, the subject was revisited to see what the former baseball player's thoughts were on the case. “Interesting,” he replied with wide eyes and a smile. "That's a lot to unpack," he joked. He then got serious and shared that JLo was probably inspired by Hoda's own story. She and her partner Joel Schiffman adopted a daughter when she was 52 and they welcomed a second child earlier this year in April. “I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” Alex shared. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

JLo and A-Rod have a blended family together

Besides babies, JLo might also get an Oscar next year. During her interview with Hoda, the Hustlers actress also opened up about how touched she is that she has been getting Oscar buzz for her role in the flick. "I just...I literally sat in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews and I could not believe it. I was just crying."