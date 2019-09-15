A-Rod shares never-before-seen picture of him and Jennifer Lopez

We are so in love with J-Rod (aka the dynamic love that is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez). While away from his love, A-Rod shared a super sweet clip on social media as a shout out to his Latinx Queen letting everyone know how much he misses her.

The former Major League Baseball shortstop shared a small video of beautifully decorated table holding pictures of Marilyn Monroe and [what looks like] Joe Dimaggio (another very famous baseball player who was one of Marilyn’s great loves) and one of him and his fiancé. In the photo of him and the Jenny from the Block singer, you can see them dressed to the nines as JLo gently rests on Alex with the biggest smile (cue the collective ‘awe’).

Loading the player...

More: Alex Rodriguez on inviting ex-partners to wedding: ‘the more the merrier’

The sports commentator and analyst, who proposed to the Medicine singer after two years of courtship, was recently asked in an interview if he would invite exes to the upcoming nuptials and he said that “the more the merrier.” He and JLo currently co-parent their respective children with former partners Cynthia Scurtis and salsa vocalist Marc Anthony.

The two lovebirds got engaged earlier this year

More: Jennifer Lopez will soon be collaborating with one of her favorite singers

Jennifer, who is currently out promoting her film Hustlers, has shared on multiple occasions how truly in love she is with the former baseball player and how he is an incredible father to his two girls and an incredible father figure to her twins, Max and Emme. The Let’s Get Loud singer shared in a recent interview with Despierta América that she would like to have kids of her own with Alex.