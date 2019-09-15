There’s never been a better time to be Jennifer Lopez. The iconic entertainer is slaying all aspects of life, from sold-out glitzy performances to her sweet moments at home with Alex Rodriguez and their well blended family. This weekend things catapulted to another level, as Hustlers had a record-breaking opening starting on September 13. The latter shook the world into a buzz about JLo’s acting skills. Amidst the Oscars talk and fan frenzy, how did the 50-year-old superstar celebrate? With an epic and surprise-filled weekend, obviously.

Jennifer Lopez sported casual style while out and about in Miami

Jenny spent Saturday, September 14, surprising her fans at select Hustlers screenings at local Miami theatres. The fashionista kept things casual in a light trench coat, white tank top and jeans, while repping her hometown with a New York Yankees baseball hat - made by Gucci, of course. After a day of surprising others, she received a surprise of her own!

The triple threat hit the town sans A-Rod, taking to David Grutman's Miami Beach hotspot Papi Steak with her longtime friend and manager Benny Medina. Following the meal, David surprised the star at her table with a five-tiered stripper-themed cake in honor of Hustlers.

JLo touched on what the Hustlers acclaim so far has meant to her while sitting down with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM radio. "I've just been working hard so long for my whole life, so it's nice," she said, tearing up. "Sorry, you guys know that I’m emotional! I just...I literally sat in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews and I could not believe it. I was just crying. Me and my girlfriend of 20 years. Me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there, and she was trying to film me… I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”