Jennifer Lopez will soon be collaborating with one of her favorite singers

Jennifer Lopez is un poquito closer to working with one of her favorite Colombian artists. While doing a morning interview with Despierta América, the Dinero singer was told by the morning show hosts that there was a very powerful and well-known man who wanted to ask her a question — it was none other than legendary Colombian singer Carlos Vives!

The Si Me Das Tu Amor singer shared with the Jenny from the Block singer that he knew that she was a huge fan of his iconic hit Fruta Fresca and wanted to know if she would want to collaborate with him on a song in the future. JLo perked up and said “yes!” The Nuyorican shared that she loved that song and that she play it a lot way back when.

But this wasn’t the only surprise that the If You Had My Love singer received on the morning show. The last time she was on the Univision morning talk show, the hosts surprised her with a young admirer of hers dressed in her iconic pink dress. This time her admirer wore an exact replica of JLo’s golden look for the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — equipped with sparkly money-inspired clutch handbag.

The singer shared that she would love to one day have children with Alex Rodriguez

Her young fan asked her if she could ask a fairy godmother for three wishes what would her wishes be and the singer shared that she would like for her children to be happy and healthy, to have more children and for all the good things that everyone is saying about her work to come true (alluding to the Oscar buzz she has been getting for her role in Hustlers).

The singer was also asked if she suspected that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez would be proposing to her on that magical weekend and she shared that she hadn’t but that they had discussed marriage several times prior to him proposing so she was aware that the intention was there.