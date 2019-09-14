Camilla Cabello debuts a new and almost unrecognizable look

Camila Cabello has a new name — just call her Camila the chameleon. In a recent post that the Señorita singer shared with her fans on social media, she debuted a new and edgier look than what we are used to seeing from her. The clip is a behind-the-scenes look of the singer in a less polished look from her latest music video for her song Liar.

The Consequences singer rocks a blue satin night dress with matching robe and fuzzy blue slippers. She had also rocked some majorly big hair, a clear departure from her luscious brown curls that we love seeing her in. Check out the video below!

The singer shares that she had a lot of fun coming up with the concept for her latest video, sharing that she put some serious thought into the message that she wanted to portray. “The video is pretty crazy and ridiculous and a story we had fun making up, but the messages are what make me most proud of it - I told Dave I wanted one of the themes in the video to be true love over materialism,” shares the singer in a social media post.

The singer shared how she felt "inspired" after teaming up with director Dave Meyers again for this video

Her less conventional look wasn’t the only new look the singer debuted in her new video. She also rocked a fiery bright red wig (which we are totally loving and want to adopt as our new lewk). She was styled up in a creme-colored mini-dress and beige stiletto heels and topped off her look ivory-accented The Angelou optical frames from Privé Revaux. We think that Paris Hilton would agree that this look was hot.