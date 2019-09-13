Demi Moore suffered a heartbreaking baby loss during her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, she has revealed. The Ghost star writes about the sad time in her new memoir, Inside Out, saying she was pregnant with a little girl she planned to call Chaplin Ray, but it was not to be. She lost the baby during her second trimester. Extracts from Demi’s the new memoir were published in The New York Times, who also met with her to talk about the new book. According to the paper, the actress fell pregnant soon after she began dating Ashton in 2003 but lost the child about six months into the pregnancy. She had started drinking again and blamed herself for the tragedy, they said.

©Getty Images Demi has said she fell pregnant with Ashton Kutcher’s baby shortly after they started dating in 2003, but it was not to be

"Part of my life was clearly unravelling," the 56-year-old star told the newspaper, revealing things started spiraling out of control afterwards and she began struggling with abuse of prescription drugs and alcohol. She and Ashton married in 2005 and tried to conceive again but they divorced in 2013, amid her increasing health and addiction problems. "I had no career. No relationship," she recalled of the difficult time.

Demi regained her health and sobriety by attending rehab for trauma, co-dependency and substance abuse, and she now admits that recalling her dark days for her upcoming memoir was a big help. “It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” the star said of the coming publication of her memoir. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

©@demimooreofficial Demi’s new book details the ups and downs of her marriages and relationships

In Inside Out, which will be released on September 26, Demi also reveals she experienced autoimmune and digestive problems following her split with Ashton, adding, "Something was going on, including my organs slowly shutting down."

Ashton went on to marry his That ‘70s show co-star Mila Kunis in 2015, the year after she gave birth to their daughter Wyatt. Their son, Dimitri was born in 2016.