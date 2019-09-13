María Elena Dávila, a Latinx influencer with a cause

For a look at more exclusive photos from our LatiNext issue, pick up the October edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers and on newsstands now. Subscribe today!

María Elena Dávila, daughter of Venezuelan TV host Chiquinquirá Delgado and actor Guillermo Dávila, has conquered social media with her personality and grace. Today, the singer-actress isn’t only just another social media celebrity; she is a LatiNext star that is changing the world’s perception one post at a time. In our latest edition of HOLA! USA, we chatted with the star and discussed what message she likes to get across on her platform and how her mother, at times, is her favorite photographer, often sharing the photos she takes of María Elena on her social media account.

María Elena Dávila is part of a new generation of Latinx influencers who choose to share positive messages through their social media platforms

For María Elena Dávila, creating a post to share is no simple task. There is more to it than posting a selfie of herself and letting the ‘likes’ and positive comments roll in. For her, she reveals a little bit more about herself and the causes that she is passionate about, be them political or otherwise.

“Apart from sharing stuff about my life that are photoshopped, I choose to be genuine. When I talk about what is going on in Venezuela, or about the fact that I have Hashimoto’s disease, that’s when people respond, because it humanizes you,” she shares as she discusses the influence and power that each post holds on social media.

The beautiful singer-actress wants to show the world that ‘what you see is what you get’ with her

For her, having grown up with famous parents has allowed her a different perspective on life. “I come with knowledge, so I’m not buying into the hype. I’ve seen what it's like behind the façade. It grounds you,” she adds.

Another message that the young singer-actress makes sure to get across? Body positivity. She does this not only for her followers, but for the young girls within her family. “I hope to spread a message of positivity; I have a little sister, a little cousin. I want to protect them. Unreal women look perfect. So I promote body positivity,” she shares as she discusses how girls (and women) shouldn’t aspire to look perfect like they do in digitally enhanced images.

María Elena and her mother, Chiquinquirá Delgado, are the best of friends

Chiquinquirá Delgado, is proud of her daughter

María Elena lives a life that is happy, filled with a lot of joy and several work projects that she must keep under wraps for the time being. She did share that on many occasions, her mother Chiquinquirá Delgado is her favorite photographer. She admits that her mom has difficulty finding the perfect angle at times. “My mom is very proud, supportive, she takes all my pictures, but I have to direct her [laughs]!”