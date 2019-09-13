Jennifer Lopez and Francisca Lachapel share their excitement for their engagement rings

What a magic moment to receive a engagement ring from your loved one! That was just what happened to Jennifer Lopez last March. During their vacation, Alex Rodriguez surprised her with a spectacular diamond ring. In her appearance as Despierta America´s special guest, 'The Bronx Diva' spoke about her new movie Hustlers and also about her engagement. Francisca Lachapel felt particularly excited and she couldn't help but share her illusion with Jennifer, since she too received her engagement ring a few months ago.

Jennifer Lopez visited Despierta America to talk about her new movie... and her incredible engagement ring!

“I'm also getting married,” Francisca told JLo. “I grabbed your hand because I wanted to see your ring. Guys, it's spectacular!,” she exclaimed. Laughing, 'Fran' showed her diamond to the songstress and they both compared their jewels.

Francisca Lachapel was impressed by the singer's engagement ring

Lachapel asked the Dinero singer if she suspected that A-Rod was going to pop the big question. “Not that day. We were indeed talking about it, about getting married, about being together... But I didn't know that he was going to do it that particular weekend," Jennifer said regarding their romantic escapade in March, when he asked her to marry him. "He [Alex] would go, 'let's take some days off. The tour is coming and so is the movie...'"

JLo got engaged last March 9, during a romantic escapade

‘Fran’ -the TV presenter's nickname- asked the question that perhaps many of us had in mind... With such a huge rock in her ring finger, isn't it too heavy? Jennifer admitted that she feels the weight of the jewel. How couldn't she if, according to Harper's Bazaar, it is 20 carats and it costs around four or five million dollars?

The presenters also asked Jennifer if she wanted to have children with Alex Rodriguez. "I'd love to have more children. Our four kids are amazing. They are the best," the actress said about her twins, Max and Emme, and Alex's daughters, Natasha and Ella.

With her twin!

Apart from the lovely chat, the Despierta America crew surprised Jennifer with her mini me! The presenters welcomed Brianny Pazminos, one of the songstress' most loyal fans. The little girl attended the show with a replica of the yellow Maison Yeya gown that JLo wore at the Hustlers premiere in the Toronto International Film Festival.

Brianny surprised Jennifer with a gown that was almost identical to the one she wore in Toronto

But this was not the first time that JLo and Brianny met. Last December, when the singer visited Despierta America to talk about her movie Second Act, the little girl shocked her with a pink tulle mini dress similar to the Giambattista Valli that the diva wore at that premiere.