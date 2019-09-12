Ally Brooke on representing Mexican-Americans in 'The Casagrandes'

When Nickelodeon asked Ally Brooke to sing the theme song for their new series The Casagrandes, it was an automatic 'yes!' from the Fifth Harmony member. “It’s a show about a Mexican-American family and I’m Mexican American and it just goes hand-in-hand with who I am,” she told HOLA! USA. “Not only that, but they asked me to star in an episode which was so incredible and so much fun. This is all a dream and I was so happy to do it.” Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes is about a sibling duo that leave their small and move into the city with their larger-than-life family. The 26-year-old songstress spoke to HOLA! USA about what it means to see a family like hers on television, her breakout voiceover role and the importance of the series.

Ally Brooke sings the Casagrandes theme song and makes a special appearance in one episode

HOLA! USA: What can you tell us about your role on the show?

Ally Brooke: "I actually play a pop star named Alisa Barela. It’s really cool because I’m a singer, so it’s kind of like playing an enhanced version of myself. The episode is so much fun and hilarious and also really heartfelt. I actually saw a sketch of what she’s going to look like so spot on to what I wear."

What’s more challenging: doing voiceover for the series or going in the studio to record?

"Being in the recording studio, recording my own music it’s kind of free and loose. But of course recording a character is so different. You have to give different options and the tone of voice and different lines. It’s a different experience but it’s awesome. I didn’t want to leave. I would do it again in a heartbeat."

What does it mean to you personally to see a show highlighting a series about a Mexican-American family on Nickelodeon?

"One of the main reasons I did the show was because I picture my little cousins watching this and seeing themselves in the show and of course seeing me on the show and singing the theme song. It’s so important to be able to show our culture in the world and on television and the fact that Nick brought that opportunity is so special. It’s so incredible that other kids who are Hispanic, but who aren’t as well, are going to see this and hopefully love it and appreciate the different culture."

Do you see any similarities in The Casagrandes to your family?

"Yes! The family is so hilarious and they’re really loud and funny and really involved in each other’s lives and [are] super close knit. That is exactly how my family is, they’re loud and crazy and funny. When I read it I was like wait this is literally my family. So it resonated so perfectly with me."

The Casagrandes follows a Mexican-American family

What do you want viewers to take away from the series?

"I hope that the Mexican-American kids, teenagers, adults, whoever will be able to watch the show and have fun, see themselves and be proud of who they are and proud of how far we have come. I hope that other cultures will be able to appreciate our heritage and our community and our family and who we are. That’s the goal. I can’t wait to see what everyone says about the characters, about the theme song, because this family is a lot of fun with a big heart."

The Casagrandes will premiere Monday, October 14 at 1:30pm on Nickelodeon. After it’s premiere, the series will run weekly on its original slot date starting Saturday, October 19, at 11:30am.