Edith Gonzalez's widower celebrates Mexico with never-before-seen video of the actress

For Edith Gonzalez 's family, celebrations will never be the same. In this time of the year, when there are so many special dates to celebrate, the late actress' memory seems to be more present than ever, especially in the hearts of the people who loved her most. Such is the case of Lorenzo Lazo. Edith's widower published a never-before-seen video of his beloved wife honoring Mexico's Independence Day last year.

Lorenzo Lazo wanted to mark such a special occasion by sharing a video where we can see the telenovela diva, with a big smile on her face, waving the Mexican flag. Dressed in a charro suit, with a wide-brimmed hat and in a very good mood, Edith looks full of pride and joy. In the background, the classic song Mexico Lindo y Querido, the traditional soundtrack of these days' celebrations, can be heard.

Edith was a glamorous lady, and although in the video she is wearing a traditional costume, the actress added her personal touch by wearing a stylish black leather bag. To complete the look, a big red bow-tie that brings color to the outfit.

"It doesn´t matter where, it doesn´t matter how, there´s always a reason to love," said Edith´s widower on his post to then mention the actress and his native country. According to the same post, the video was filmed during Mexico Independence Day's celebrations last year. "I remember how we laughed that day," said one of Lorenzo's friends as a reply to the post, "just one year ago."

Lorenzo also shared a beautiful video recorded by Edith herself. An intimate moment of the couple during their trip to Bolivia. In the images, a smiling Lorenzo answers her questions about the best memories of the trip: "A very beautiful lady who came with me," he says adoringly to the camera referring to his wife.

Lorenzo Lazo has beautiful memories of his time with Edith Gonzalez

Edith's widower shared these videos three months after the her death. The Mexican actress passed away on June 13 after a long battle against cancer.