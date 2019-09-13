Jennifer Lopez's little man will talk her down the aisle at wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez will have a special man by her side during her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers star revealed that her 11-year-old son Max will walk her down the aisle. When asked if her little man would be the one to give her away during the ceremony, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight, “Of course.” Jennifer is also mother to Max's twin sister Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez shared that her 11-year-old son will walk her down the aisle

JLo and A-Rod got engaged during a lavish getaway in March. Since, the pair have been in planning mode, or lack there of, for their special day. The 50-year-old El Anillo songstress did however share that her fiancé’s comments about the destination being “a long flight away,” were all talk. “He’s just saying things,” she quipped. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans and we’re talking about a lot of places to get married in, but I don’t know yet.”

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer previously shared that wedding planning has been on the back burner with the promotion of Hustlers and her 31-city It’s My Party Tour. Now that things are slowing down, the duo will have a little more time to focus on the special day. When it comes to planning, Alex, 47, says that he is along for the ride and it’s his lady who will take the lead on all things wedding.

The On the Floor singer is mom to twins Max and Emme

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is – you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up," he said on Strahan and Sara. Alex and Jennifer, who pride their blended family's relationship, are open to having their former partners at their ceremony. "I would say exes are invited to the wedding," the former New York Yankee shared. "The more the merrier."