Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!

Christmas is around the corner and Emilia Clarke is everyone’s new favorite elf. The former Game of Thrones star is now the mother of holidays with the arrival of the second trailer for her film Last Christmas. The best part? The 32-year-old star shows off her singing skills as she belts out the Wham! hit Last Christmas. Emilia can be heard singing the classic tune throughout the trailer as she takes the stage for an audition. In the film, the star plays a cynical elf who works at a year-round Christmas shop, who just can’t get in the holiday spirit after recovering from an illness that almost takes her life.

Emilia Clarke sings in the trailer for her upcoming film Last Christmas

Enter Henry Golding as the man who sweeps Emilia’s character off her feet and gives her hope. The film will probably be filled with more singing, as it is based on the music by the late George Michael’s 80s band. Emilia took to her social media to share her excitement about the film. “It’s so good you could squeeze it,” she captioned the photo of her hugging the movie poster. “(More specifically @henrygolding) @lastchristmasthemovie press tour coming to a chimney near you.... hold onto your stockings people. #firstandlasttimeiwillstraddlemyownfaceipromise”

Henry, had a similar reaction to the start of the press day. “First day of international press!!! The response has been unbelievable, @paulfeig strikes again!! Thanks to @davethomasstyle for styling my manic few days” Director Paul Feig opened up about casting Emilia, who dealt with health struggles prior to taking on the role.

VIEW GALLERY

The movie also stars Henry Golding

“I met with Emilia three or four years before and fell in love with her because she’s so funny and effervescent in that sort of way,” he told Games Radar. “But it was only once she was attached on that she told me about that. Beyond that, it was an organic thing that happened to the character." Last Christmas hits theatres in November.