Ricky Martin will sing for Nobel Peace Laureates in Mexico

Ricky Martin is gearing up for a big gig! The 47-year-old singer is set to headline the "Yucatan for Peace" concert at the 17th annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates. The special event, which will take place in Merida, Yucatan from September 19-22, will welcome and honor 11 individuals and 14 organizations who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the summit and will host a special performance by Ricky on September 21.

Ricky Martin will perform at the Yucatan for Peace concert

The singer took to his social media to announce the exciting news. "I'm very excited for the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to be singing with you all in Yucatan," he wrote alongside a black and white photo of him on stage. "Paseo Montejo will be our stage on September 21st to celebrate solidarity and togetherness! Join me and let's be part of #YucatanforPeace."

The concert will take place on September 21 at the Motherland Monument in conjunction with International Peace Day. Besides Ricky's performance, the Summit will also feature other special activities and productions, including a show by the Yucalpeten Symphony Orchestra and a performance by the Folkloric Ballet. Other A-listers are also slated to attend, including Rogue One actor Diego Luna.

VIEW GALLERY

The concert will be at the 17th annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates

Throughout his life, Ricky has collaborated with different organizations to help causes that are close to his heart. In December 2003, he was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and has worked with his foundation, the Ricky Martin Foundation, to defend children’s rights.