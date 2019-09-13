Is Rihanna pregnant? Her Diamond Ball appearance has fans convinced

Is Rihanna pregnant? On Friday morning fans on social media were abuzz with speculation that the pop queen is expecting a princess. Baby talk started as Rihanna made an appearance at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday night and videos of the star – who reportedly in a relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel – went viral.

Her social media followers first noted her mention her possible future status as a mom as she talked to Essence magazine before the gala. Wearing a velvet turtleneck gown that hugged her curves (we'll talk more about that later!) she opened up about giving birth in the future. "I'm a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I'm going to give birth to a black woman," she told the magazine.

"Rihanna is pregnant" began trending on social media after her appearance at the Diamond Ball

She went on to add, "My mother has raised me to be an incredible woman and she's a strong, incredible example of what to be and how to fight through obstacles in life and I'm sure her mom has also taught her and that's how I am going to be. We are impeccable. We’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that."

Later as she took to the stage with star guests such as Pharrell, fans went wild after she seemed to have what looked suspiciously like a baby bump, which was highlighted by her gorgeous form-fitting dress. "Rihanna is pregnant you guys! I'm not okay!!!!" said one follower on social media, sharing a video clip of the moment. So many fans took note that RIHANNA IS PREGNANT was trending within hours.

Meanwhile, a carefree Rihanna hosted one of the hottest parties of the year, with guests including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky. The annual star-studded fundraiser benefits her Clara Lionel Foundation, which aims to help support global health and education and was founded in 2012.