Kylie Jenner spreads the love and tears up as she donates $250k to mom and daughter

Kylie Jenner may have many grand things in life, and that includes a big heart. On the latest episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show the Kylie Cosmetics founder surprised one of her New York City fans with a day filled with excitement, a makeup glam session, and much more. And by more, we mean the 22-year-old self-made billionaire donated $100,000 each to Ashley Almonte and her mother Mireya Almonte, a generous gift that left all women including Kylie in tears of joy of course.

Kylie and Ashley were both in tears after listening to Ashley's personal story

Taking the surprise factor into full effect, Kylie showed up at the hotel where Ashley, 22, was staying at to pick her up and take her to the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters where she was given an exclusive tour of the place and even got the VIP treatment with the in-house makeup artists. "I kind of resonated with your story because of how much you love your mom,” she told Ashley. “And I’m obsessed with my mom – like – I would do anything for my mom, so I really love that about you.” And it's true! Let's not forget it was Kylie who gifted her mom, Kris Jenner her dream car – a 488 Gran Turismo Ferrari – on her 63rd birthday.

But just before getting glammed up, Ashley shared her personal story and talked of the financial struggles her mother, who’s a first-grade teacher has endured as a single parent. “I dropped out [of college] because I saw the need, I saw her tears, I saw all of that, so I stepped up, and I just took my job,” she said while holding back her tears. It wasn’t long before she and Kylie let out the waterworks and embraced with an emotional hug.

Kylie donated $100,000 each to Ashley and her mom and $50,000 to the school where her mom works

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan not only surprised Ashley and her momma with two Kylie boxes full of cash, but she also donated $50,000 in funds to the low-funds school where her mother works in the Bronx, NY. Before getting hit with emotions, Ashely expressed her feelings for Kylie: “Honestly, you’re like, my inspiration. I want to have my own business, be a boss girl,” she said.

Talk about spreading the love (and billions)!