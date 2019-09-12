Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz

The word on the street is that Jennifer Lopez might be getting an Oscar nomination. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hustlers has gotten major praise and even critical acclaim. Critics have specifically raved about JLo's performance as Ramona, the mastermind stripper who schemes to take money from her Wall Street clients. The reviews have garnered Oscar buzz for the actress, and in her latest interview at SiriusXM radio with Hoda Kotb, the 50-year-old star even got emotional just thinking about all the praise.

Jennifer Lopez is getting Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers

"I've just been working hard so long for my whole life, so it's nice," she told Hoda while tearing up. "Sorry, you guys know that I’m emotional!” She continued: "I just...I literally sat in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews and I could not believe it. I was just crying. Me and my girlfriend of 20 years. Me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there, and she was trying to film me…. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Hoda told JLo that every critic was praising her performance claiming that she "is poised to land her first Oscar nomination for Hustlers." She then pressed on and asked what that feels like for her. "I mean, you work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices in a sense," she responded. "On that level to be in that conversation. You know, you have dreams when you're a little girl of being there....just even talking about it, is amazing."

Hustlers earned critical acclaim after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival

JLo stars in Hustlers alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Constance Wu. The actress has recently opened up about training for the Lorene Scafaria-directed film that required her to master the art of pole dancing. "This is just as hard as anything I've had to learn. It might be the hardest," she revealed during a behind-the-scenes video that showed Jennifer working the pole before production of the movie began. Her hard work might pay off if does get nominated for an Academy Award in 2020, which will be her first Oscar nomination.