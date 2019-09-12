Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes show fans how they kiss in hilarious video

Apparently concerned and with serious faces, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello talked directly to their fans on their latest video shared on social media. “So we saw like on Twitter and stuff you guys saying about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” says the Canadian singer without a hint of a smile on his face, “yes, that really hurt our feelings,” adds Camila looking at the camera, “We just want to show you how we really kiss,” he says holding the Cuban beauty’s face with both hands… And then, the unexpected happens. Instead of the passionate, romantic movie kiss you would want to see, both singers engage in a kind of licking-faces, tongues-out routine that ends when they both burst into laughter.

The Señorita couple performed their hit together for the first time during the MTV MVAs on August 26. Unfortunately for fans and followers, Camila and Shawn were shy on stage and the kiss everybody was expecting did not happen. However, after the major disappointment, they decided to fix the situation and finally, after all the waiting, the Canadian crooner kissed the Havana singer in front of the audience attending his hometown concert on September 6. You would think that would be the end of it, right? Well, unfortunately, that was not the case. After Shawmila’s PDA in Toronto, social media went crazy, many fans were really excited whereas haters… well, haters kept complaining and comparing them to fish.

Shawn and Camila luckily have an excellent sense of humor, and the video they shared was their way to address all the critics. Kissing like fishes, and definitely on the lips (some media reported the Toronto kiss was in fact, on the cheek), the couple put an end to all doubts. Love is in the air!