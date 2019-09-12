Alex Rodriguez on inviting ex-partners to wedding: ‘The more the merrier’

Alex Rodriguez is a happy man. He has a wonderful woman by his side, a beautiful blended family with his and Jennifer Lopez’s children and a (more than) harmonious relationship with the couple’s ex-partners, Marc Anthony and Cynthia Scurtis. To the point that, as he revealed in a recent interview, he would invite them to their upcoming wedding to the Medicine singer.

This will be Jennifer's fourth wedding after she previously tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 and dancer Cris Judd in 2001. She also married Max and Emme’s father, Marc Anthony in 2004, They stayed together for ten years and even though the marriage did not work out, Jennifer and Marc remain friends and have an excellent relationship.

Jennifer and Marc were married for ten years and have always maintained a healthy relationship as they co-parent together

Alex has also been married before and shares daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They split in 2008 after six years together but they also did their best to foster a healthy relationship for the shake of the girls. In fact, Cynthia sent her best wishes to the couple as soon as she found out about the engagement: “I´m very happy for them,” she said to reporters when asked about the news.

"I would say exes invited to the wedding," Alex said during an appearance on U.S. talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke. "All inclusive. The more the merrier."

The New York Yankees legend proposed to his girlfriend of two years while on a romantic vacation in The Bahamas back in March. Since then, Jennifer has enjoyed a hectic summer, filming and promoting her new movie Hustlers and celebrating her 50th birthday while on the road with her It's My Party tour.

Is the wedding around the corner? The former sports star confirmed the preps have already started!

Not only that, superwoman Jennifer has also found the time to start prepping for her nuptials! Alex confirmed this during the same talk: "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is – you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up," he laughed.

And the star went on to tease some details about the big day, quipping: "One wedding clue: It's going to be a long flight."