Eva Longoria’s son Santi looks just like his stepsister!

There was a happy family day out for the Baston-Longoria familia at the weekend, when close friends of Eva Longoria and her media mogul husband Jose “Pepe” Baston got married – and the Latinx power couple were of course on the guest list. Desperate Housewives star Eva gave her fans a glimpse inside the fun celebrations – which her actress pal Melanie Griffith also attended. One particular photo stood out – a sweet family snap of Eva, Pepe their baby son Santiago Enrique and his big sister Mariana – whom Pepe shares with his ex-wife, actress Natalia Esperon. The smiley snap shows the quartet looking stylish and cute in their wedding formal wear, but the most noticeable detail is the grand resemblance between Mariana and her little brother.

The sweet siblings share the same warm smile and have the same beautiful eyes, as can be seen in the photo – which Eva shared with the words: “My gorgeous family.” The actress and director shares a close bond with 23-year-old Marina, just as she does with Pepe’s other children Natalia and José Antonio. She has regularly commented about how much fun it is to be a stepmother, and credits her stepchildren with helping her to prepare for Santi’s arrival.

Speaking before her boy was even born, Eva told HOLA! USA: “We have three children already, I have three stepchildren so it’s not like it’s anything new." She also told Us Weekly about their bond: "We have a very strong relationship and we both feel over the moon.” Talking to People magazine about her stepchildren, the 44-year-old star also said, “They’ve been such a gift in my life.”

