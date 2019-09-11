Eugenio Derbez brings his handsome son to the Dora premiere in Mexico

Eugenio Derbez flew out to Mexico this week to attend the premiere of his flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The star-studded event (obvi) featured the movie's cast, which included HOLA! USA cover star Isabela Moner and Eugenio. Unfortunately, Eva Longoria didn't attend, but don't fret, Eugenio gifted his fans by bringing his incredibly handsome 28-year-old son Vadhir Derbez.

Eugenio Derbez brought his son to the Dora and the Lost City of Gold premiere in Mexico

The father and son posed together on the red carpet looking like a dapper duo. Both opted for grey tones for the special occasion. "I am so happy over the @doramovie premiere in Mexico!! What an incredible day," Eugenio wrote on his social media, while Vadhir also took a moment to share how proud he is of his father. "Had an amazing time with these guys at the premiere of @doramovie! They are awesome humans lol @isabelamoner @jamesbobin @ederbez. You gotta go see the movie it’s incredible!!!"

Besides posing with his father, Vadhir also snapped a few pictures with Isabela and the director of the flick James Bobin. He was also put to work and joined the trio on stage to perform a musical number while wearing sombreros and took part in the Q&A session after the movie screening. Vadhir is following in his father's footsteps leaving a mark in Hollywood. He's starred in several Mexican telenovelas and most recently, acted alongside his dad in How to Be a Latin Lover.

VIEW GALLERY

28-year-old Vadhir posed on the carpet with his dad the rest of the stars

Eugenio, who is father to Vadhir and three older children—Aislinn Derbez, 32, José Eduardo Derbez, 27 and five-year-old Aitana recently opened up about becoming a father again. "I’m loving it," he shared during a podcast interview. "Way, way more than I was young because right now, I understand everything. I really enjoy every moment with her and it’s different. My dream has always been Hollywood, but even though I’m achieving my dream, all I want everyday is to go back home and play with her. My priorities have changed."